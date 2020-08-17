South Africa: The Loneliness of Solitary Confinement - Exploring the Female Experience of Activism

analysis

'Women in Solitary' is the South African story of four women - Joyce Sikhakhane-Rankin, Rita Ndzanga, Shanthi Naidoo and Nondwe Mankahla - and their refusal to testify in the apartheid-era 'Trial of 22' in 1969 - a trial that included Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Through interviews, the author explores the female experience of activism and how women take on additional political roles to their personal ones.

December 1969: Thirty-two-year-old Shanthi Naidoo was surprised to hear her name being called as a state witness. She had been detained a month or two after the initial raids that saw approximately 100 activists arrested. They had come for her in the early hours in the Rockey Street, Doornfontein home she shared with her large family, pulling her out of her bed. A third-generation activist, whose grandparents were involved in the resistance movement, Shanti's family had gone through the motions of arrests and detentions several times before. In detention she suffered many days and nights of intense interrogation. Now, caught unawares, she was called to the stand. She got to her feet. When Liebenberg instructed her to speak, she looked Justice Simon Bekker on the bench straight in the eye. "I have two friends amongst the...