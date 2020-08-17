South Africa: Lovedale - a Printing Press That Tells the Stories of Black Writers, Literature, History and So Much More

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

'It's us loving in our own languages; it's us praying in our own languages; it's us living... ' says artist Athi-Patra Ruga, co-founder of Victory of the Word, a project to help save and preserve the Lovedale Press in Alice, Eastern Cape.

Almost 20 decades ago, just north of Alice in the Eastern Cape, the Lovedale Missionary Institute was founded. As Mwelela Cele writes for New Frame, 46 years later, "more than 2,000 black students had successfully completed their secondary education at Lovedale". The influence of the institution on South Africa's political, cultural and intellectual life throughout the years is prodigious; from one of the first black woman journalists in the country, Daisy Makiwane, to poet Isaac Williams Wauchope and journalist, Xhosa hymn writer, musician and composer of Vuka Deborah, John Knox Bokwe, and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, Lovedale nurtured generations of prominent intellectuals, and political leaders.

Preserving Lovedale Press, a historical compass

In 1823, the mission opened the Lovedale Press, publishing educational and evangelical isiXhosa texts and literature, as well as the institution's newspaper Ikwezi and journals like Bantu Studies. The press was destroyed in the Frontier War of 1834-1835 and rebuilt in 1861 and since then, kept printing...

