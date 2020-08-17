Liberia: Ghanaians Evacuated From Liberia

Margibi County — The government of Ghana has repatriated over 40 of its citizens from Liberia via the Ghanaian Air Force Military Jet which landed at the Robert International Airport (RIA). Many of those making the trip were stranded in Liberia due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first batch of those leaving Liberia comprises of 34 persons. They departed on Friday, August 14, while 26 left the country early Saturday morning, August 15 - putting the number at 60. Some are still expected to depart the country soon.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPageAfrica at the RIA, Ghana Ambassador to Liberia, Ernest- Burke Asare Asiedu clarified that the repatriation of Ghanaians from Liberia has no negative undertone.

"We started the exercise yesterday, Friday, the 14th of August, and we are continuing today, Saturday, the 15th of August. We have the Ghana Air wars Aircraft here. It was able to airlift 34 Ghanaians yesterday, and today we are repatriating another 26 to bring the total number of Ghanaians here to 60, and that the exercise we're here undertaking," the Ambassador said.

He continued: "I will like, at this point, to thank the Ghana Armed Forces for being a partner in time of crises for our nation and responding because they have been undertaking this exercise across the continent. They have been through the Central Africa, Mauritania, and they are here now, and they will continue until they have finished evacuating the Ghanaians that are stranded on the African Continent. And that is a very impressed thing that we (Ghanaian) need to pay our respect to the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly the Ghana Air Force."

Responding to a question about the major reason for the repatriation, Ambassador Asiedu said: "A lot of them have finished what they wanted to do here (Liberia). Some have come primarily to transact their businesses which required a few days, but for them to have remained in this country for several months , gave them stress because they didn't have much business to do here, and they are stranded, they have problems at home, so the government of Ghana have allowed us to send them back home."

"I have told our nationals that they must understand that the government of Ghana cares for them. It is because of them that primarily the embassy is here. So, if there is anything, we will have to respond to their needs, and they must also appreciate the efforts that the government of Ghana makes to undertake this kind of exercise".

The Ghanaian Ambassador also said a Liberian, who lost his daughter in a tragic motor accident in Ghana, was also included on board the Ghana Air Force Jet to travel to the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He refuted sentiments that the repatriation of Ghana citizens has a "negative undertone", adding that "if the government finds it necessary to help them get back home, and to go about their normal activities, this is right. The only motivation is that our nationals need to get back home."

Madam Elizabeth, one those who boarded the flight to be repatriated, thanked the Ghana Embassy in Liberia for being "sensitive to their well-being".

"I am very grateful to the government of Liberia, as well as the Ghana Embassy here in Liberia for making it possible for us to return home so that we can undertake other important activities back home," Madam Elizabeth said.

Responding to a question that she came on a private trip but is now relying on her government to repatriate her, she said: "I guess it is due to the situation (COVID-19) that is preventing regular air flights or aircrafts to carry on their normal activities which have been stopped months ago. Yet, we are here, and it is necessary for us to return home so that we can attend to other activities. So, maybe, the government is just trying to consider our concerns."

Another Ghanaian, Amaka also thanked the Government of Ghana for providing the flight to take him back home.

"Thanks to the government of Ghana so much for thinking about us. It is not a privilege that we have had here but we say thank you for thinking about us," Amaka said.