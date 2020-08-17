Nigeria: Na'abba's Invitation By SSS Not Linked to Comments On Buhari - Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that the invitation of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na'abba, by the State Security Service (SSS) was because of his recent comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Sunday evening, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the former speaker as an "attention seeker" who does not deserve a response from the presidency.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the SSS had summoned Mr Na'abba over his call on Nigerians to join NCFront, a pressure group, in "rescuing and saving Nigeria from anarchy and fear of impending doom."

He further appealed to citizens to join forces in creating a new Nigeria that works for all.

Mr Na'aba spoke during his address at a global press conference, organised by conveners of NCFront in Nigeria, on Monday.

He said the way and manner governance is conducted suggests a high degree of irresponsibility at all levels.

But the Presidency, in its reaction, called on the general public to ignore as a publicity stunt, the widely circulated reports.

"Our findings have revealed that his invitation has nothing to do with the alleged irresponsible utterances by Umar Ghali NaAbbah, which in any case did not catch the attention of the Presidency, or of any serious politician for that matter."

"There are serious politicians who talk, and the Presidency responds because such politicians throw jibes which must get attention."

"Flash in the pan politicians and those who fabricate political relevance don't bother anyone," Mr Shehu said.

The Presidency advised the former speaker to distance Mr Buhari from the situation he has found himself and sort himself out.