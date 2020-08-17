South Africa: Police Management Sends Condolences Following the Fatal Shooting of an Off-Duty Constable

16 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Eastern Cape Provincial Management sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the off duty Constable who was fatally wounded on Saturday evening, 15 August 2020 at about 21:00.

It is alleged that 30-year-old constable was in the vehicle with her brother enroute to Ezibeleni Township, near Queenstown. On the way, they gave a lift to a hitchhiker. While approaching Ezibeleni junction, the deceased's brother asked the constable to stop the vehicle. As he alighted from the vehicle, he allegedly heard gun shots fired by the passenger (hitchhiker) hitting the deceased.

The motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the investigation.

A case of murder has been opened and is under investigation.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to call the nearest police station or contact the Investigating Officers Lieutenant Colonel Mawethu Kobese 071 481 2437 and Warrant Officer Zamikhaya Nkampini 0714812686.

Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or *134*10111#

All share information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the shooting and committed that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspect is also brought to book.

