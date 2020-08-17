South Africa: How to Create a Fusion Centre Capable of Combating Corruption

opinion

The concept of fusion centres has a long history in US counter-terrorism and a more recent one in South Africa with the Investigative Directorate on Organised Crime and the Scorpions. But in order to succeed, they will need a high degree of insulation from the politicians and existing security agencies.

The past week has seen much speculation and excitement about the establishment of a permanent "Scorpions-like" entity to fight endemic organised crime and corruption.

In order to assess whether such a concept is appropriate to the South African situation we have to deal with two myths concerning fusion centres in general, and the supposedly successful Directorate of Special Operations (DSO, aka Scorpions) experience in particular.

The decision by the ANC NEC to support the establishment of an independent entity like the now-defunct Scorpions, and the statement by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola that the existing fusion capability dealing with Covid-related corruption must "grow organically" into a permanent structure are interesting and potentially well-intended moves.

They must, however, be approached with a critical and analytic eye in respect of the foundations for the arguments made in support of such an entity, and the reality of constituting a fusion centre from the embers...