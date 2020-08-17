South Africa: Tanks Worth R500 000 Recovered After Hijacking

press release

Tactical Response Team members, deployed at Dutywa, followed up information about a delivery vehicle that was driving from Port Shepstone to Mthatha area when it was hijacked.

It is alleged that on 11 August 2020, a white Toyota Hilux VVTI, with registration number NPS 87467, written Amadiba tanks, with trailer registration number: NPS 96680 was driven by a male aged 24 from Port Shepstone to Mthatha area for deliveries when it was stopped by a White Ford Ranger with registration number Bloz 2 GP with four occupants.

They allegedly pointed him with a firearm and demanded keys for the bakkie and took the vehicle as well as the trailer and proceeded to Dutywa where they offloaded sixteen (16) tanks written Amadiba tanks in a Warehouse.

The victim escaped unscathed and went straight to Dutywa police station after which Tactical Response Team (TRT) operators were activated.

On 15 August 2020, sixteen tanks as well as two trailers were found abandoned at the Warehouse in Dutywa and a case of hijacking was opened at Dutywa and will be transferred to Libode SAPS as the crime was perpetrated in Libode jurisdiction.

The vehicle was found abandoned by Bityi TRT members at Sutherland street Mthatha, after the tracker was activated.

The following were recovered during the operation.

X 9 5000 litres Amadiba tanks

X 7 2500 litres Amadiba tanks

X 2 Trailers

X 1 Toyota Hilux Bakkie

The total value of the recovered goods is R 500 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Rands).

The Amadiba tanks were handed back to a lawful owner. No arrest has been made as yet. Investigation continues.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for their commitment and efforts.