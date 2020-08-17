South Africa Will Move to Lockdown Level 2, but the Pain of a Pandemic Lingers

16 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Over the weekend, it was announced that the country would move to lockdown Level 2 from midnight on Monday. The peak may have passed in several provinces, but they are still dealing with the pain of loss in a pandemic.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 16 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. The Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to lockdown Level 2 from midnight on Monday 17 August. People can visit family and friends and travel interprovincially for leisure. No gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed.

Alcohol can be sold Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. Hospitality businesses can sell alcohol any day, but not within the general curfew of 10pm and 4am. Tobacco products will also be back on the shelves.

"A ray of light is visible on the horizon (after an) immensely difficult five months", said President Cyril Ramaphosa during the address. He said that several provinces have peaked, such as the Western Cape,...

