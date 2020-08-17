Angolan Handball Federation's Elections Set for October

16 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Handball Federation (FAAND)?s elections for 2020/24 period will take place on 31 October, according to a decision taken by the organ's General Assembly on Saturday in Luanda.

The electoral commission will be chaired by Cardoso de Lima, which includes Fernanda Teixeira and Ngouabi Salvador.

The meeting, held via videoconference, due to the covid -19 pandemic, approved the report and accounts for 2019.

Two candidates have publicly expressed their intention to run for the FAAND's top job.

They are Zeca Venâncio, vice president of the outgoing team, and José do Amaral Júnior "Maninho", both former practitioners.

Pedro Godinho, who was at the helm of the Federation for the past twelve years, will not run again.

Francisco de Almeida, Cardoso de Lima, Juka Figueiredo, Sardinha de Castro, Hilário de Sousa and Archer Mangueira stand out among the personalities who led the FAAND.

