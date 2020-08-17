Angolan Soccer Federation to Hold Elections By November

16 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Football Federation (FAF) has said that it will hold its elections on November 14, a decision that contradicts the Youth and Sports Ministry (MJD)'s guidance on the need to renew mandates in the federations until next September.

This happens shortly after the Secretary of State for Sports Policy, Carlos Almeida, clarified that the elections in the Federations should be held until September.

Nonetheless, the participants at Ordinary General Assembly meeting held Friday, via videoconference, decided to hold the elections beyond the time provided by the MJD.

They decided that the submission of applications should take place on September 18-28, with confirmation of candidates and lists set for 1-15 October.

The publication of the conformity of the candidacies, definitive lists and electoral book takes place on October 20th, while the electoral campaign will be carried out from October 21st to November 11th.

The Electoral Commission includes Olinda dos Santos França (president), Gilberto Magalhães (secretary) and Domingos Torres "Didi".

In addition to the outgoing president, Artur Almeida e Silva, who has not yet made official his intention to re-apply, the former international, António Gomes "Tony Estraga, and the former president of the FAF Technical Sports Council, Nando Jordão, have already submitted their respective applications.

Also included in the list of candidates for the position of the leadership of Federation , Norberto de Castro and Dino Paulo, both sports leaders and former practitioners.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

