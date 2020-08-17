Southern Africa: Media Minister Praises SADC Award Winners

16 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media Manuel Homem Saturday congratulated the Angolan journalist Aristides Kito and the photo reporter Santos Pedro on their distinctions in SADC 2020 Journalism Award.

Journalism sadc award winners, Santos Pedro and Aristides Kito

National Radio station journalist, Aristides Kito, ranked first in the radio category, while Santos Pedro with news paper (Edições Novembro) came second in photo category.

In his note of congratulations, the minister who highlighted the commitment of the two professionals, said that the success of the two men could serve as an inspiring example for other members of the sector.

Expressing his appreciation, Manuel Homem said that it was with great satisfaction and delight " that he took notice of the achievements of the journalist and the photo reporter in Southern Africa Development Community Award.

