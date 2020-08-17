Liberia: Police Arrest Notorious Armed Robber

The Anti-Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested an alleged notorious armed robber identified as KesseleyMulbah, Alias Kezo for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in the Diggsville Community on 14 August at 3:00 AM.

Police preliminary investigation reveal that while suspect Mulbah and his accomplices were fleeing the scene in a Silver RAV-4 Jeep, they hit and knocked victim Vafoday Kamara believed to be a member of the Community Watch Team who was later pronounced dead.

Investigation further reveals that while the Anti-Robbery Unit was in pursuit of the alleged armed robbers, suspect Mulbah allegedly exchanged fire with the police which resulted to him (KesseleyMulbah) sustaining bullet wound in the leg.

During the weekend, police indicated that suspect Mulbah was under their custody and will be made to face the full weight of the law. According to police, the vehicle used in the commission of the armed robbery incident was stolen in March this year.

On 2 March, police say suspect Mulbah, alias, Kezo and his team attacked the brother of victim, Facia L. McCauley in the Baptist Seminary Community and made away with the Silver RAV-4 Jeep and has since been using it to commit armed robbery.

Police have assured the public of the LNP's zero tolerance commitment to ensuring that no armed robber will go with impunity.