Liberia: Alleged Notorious Rapist Forwarded to Court

The Liberia National Police has arrested one of Liberia's notorious rapists, 34- year-old Nigerian national Sampson Otis who pastors the City of Mercy Church located in the Bong Mines Community for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor on 6 June 2020.

According to police, suspect Sampson Otis was arrested based on a complaint of alleged rape filed against him by a person connected to his victim, a 15 year-old girl believed to be a member of his Church.

Suspect Sampson Otis was arrested, investigated, charged and forwarded to court in January 2019 when he allegedly raped the 15- year-old girl of his Church.

However, police preliminary investigation further reveals that in December 2019, this same suspect Otis allegedly raped a 12- year-old girl and escaped to unknown destination, a complete mystery as to how he got out of detention for the first charge of rape of the 15 - year - old before allegedly raping the 12 - year - old.

According to police, while investigation was underway at the women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) Headquarters, a writ of arrest from Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice was served for previous rape charge against defendant Otis and he was subsequently turned over to court sheriff for prosecution.

In a related development, the Liberia National Police categorically condemns a local daily's publication that alleges that the police have compromised rape cases.

The police clarify that the story which lacks correlation with its vague headline, failed to indicate any compromise on the part of the LNP Women and Children Investigators on rape cases.

Police say they have in their possession evidence of compromise on the part of the fiancé' of a rape victim who took money from the family of the perpetrator without the knowledge of police investigator.

"It took the intervention of our Women and Children Head at our Mount Barclay Police Station to ensure that said money was returned while the case was being forwarded to court," police say.