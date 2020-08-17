Liberia: Police Charge Dismissed NTA Staff

16 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested, investigated, charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court a dismissed National Transit Authority (NTA) employee Eugene David, 40, with multiple crimes ranging from criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and terroristic threat, respectively, following alleged threats against his former boss Herbie McCauley.

According to police, suspect Eugene David was arrested on 12 August based on a complaint filed by Herbie McCauley, NTA Managing Director on alleged terroristic threat.

Police say they established during their preliminary probe that suspect Eugene David planned to burn complainant McCauley's house and terminate his life.

It was further established, according to police that suspect Eugene David is a dismissed employee of NTA who out of dissatisfaction decided to contact another employee, James Kawah who was also suspended for time- indefinite to assist in the execution of the plan against complainant McCauley.

But police indicate that James Kawah noticed that the alleged plan was criminal and he did not support such act, thereby contacting the complainant, Herbie McCauley to report the alleged plot.

In view of the alleged plan, coupled with eye witness' account, the police have charged suspect Eugene David with the commission of the crimes criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and terroristic threat, respectively and forwarded to court over the weekend for prosecution.

The crimes are in violation of Chapter 10 Section 10.4, Section 10.2 and Chapter 14 Section 14.24 of the Revised Panel Law of the Republic of Liberia, the police say.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

