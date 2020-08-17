Liberia: 150 Countries Benefit From India Medical Supplies

The Government of Liberia (GoL) over the weekend received an assorted medical supply from the Government of India to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

India which is also affected by the virus has supplied medicines to at least 150 countries including Liberia.

On behalf of Indian Ambassador to Ivory Coast Y. K. SailasThangal, the India Consul General to Liberia Jeety presented the medical supplies to Liberia's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Fahnbulleh at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Jeety says the donation is intended to supply and augment the Government of Liberia's efforts in combating coronavirus pandemic, which has killed roughly a million around the globe, as well as devastating many economies, both developed and under - developed.

Jeety points out that the medical donation comprises a total of 480,000 pieces of medicines, including 450,000 tablets, 20,000 infusions and 10,000 injections.

He names some of the medicines as Metronidazole 5mg/ml infusion, Levocetirizine 5mg, Montelukast 10mg, Ceftriaxone 500mg (injection), Ceftriaxone 1 GM, (injection), Chloroquine tab, Paracetamol 500mg tab, and Ibuprofen 400mg tab, among others.

He discloses that the biggest credit for the decision to lend helping hand to Liberia goes to the Prime Minister of India, Mr. NarendraModi, and the Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar, through whose instrumentalities the donation was delivered to the Government of Liberia.

He further emphasizes that a second donation of medical supplies of essential medicines from the Government of India will again be delivered in two weeks to the Government of Liberia to help with the fight against the pandemic.

Receiving the medical supplies on behalf of the Liberian Government, Acting Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh expresses gratitude to the Government of India for the donation which he says came at the time that Liberia is desperately in need of medical supplies to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He discloses that the Government of India has continued to identify with Liberia, not only doing good times but also in difficult and bad times as well, which is highly commendable.

He notes that the medical supplies will be used to affect the lives of Liberians affected by coronavirus pandemic and other diseases in the country.

For her part, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah who received the medical supplies from Acting Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh says the donated medical supplies will be placed at the central drugs storage facility for onward distribution to the various medical facilities across the country.

She expresses joy that some of the donated supplies are those that are badly needed at health facilities in the country to treat sick people trooping at government-run health facilities during this crucial period of the country's history.

The donation ceremony was graced by other senior government officials, among others, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.