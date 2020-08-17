South Africa: Determined Policy Action Is Urgently Needed to Stimulate an Economy Knee-Deep in Debt, Disease and Dysfunction

analysis

Resolving the economic crisis in SA demands discipline, courage, conviction - and tough choices. There is no easy way out, but immediate policy reforms could be implemented to lift economic growth quickly, create jobs and boost industry competitiveness.

While Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget laid bare the country's grim fiscal situation, it failed to square up to the fundamental question of how the administration will stimulate an economy knee-deep in debt, disease and dysfunction. For over a decade the problems have been clear as day, yet the remedial policy action and implementation have been unconvincing. And now, amid continued political gridlock, the chickens are coming home to roost.

The yawning fiscal deficit and resulting debt burden are symptoms of a far deeper malaise: the failure to address deficits in credibility, confidence and competitiveness. Simply put, South Africa has reached a point where it can no longer defy economic logic or pretend away deep social damage through hollow promises.

Mboweni, never shy to lament to the economic community, has suggested a constructive solutions-oriented approach. With that in mind, we explore the country's real deficits and offer some pragmatic measures to steer South Africa out of the current financial morass....