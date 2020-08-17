South Africa: Determined Policy Action Is Urgently Needed to Stimulate an Economy Knee-Deep in Debt, Disease and Dysfunction

16 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Resolving the economic crisis in SA demands discipline, courage, conviction - and tough choices. There is no easy way out, but immediate policy reforms could be implemented to lift economic growth quickly, create jobs and boost industry competitiveness.

While Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget laid bare the country's grim fiscal situation, it failed to square up to the fundamental question of how the administration will stimulate an economy knee-deep in debt, disease and dysfunction. For over a decade the problems have been clear as day, yet the remedial policy action and implementation have been unconvincing. And now, amid continued political gridlock, the chickens are coming home to roost.

The yawning fiscal deficit and resulting debt burden are symptoms of a far deeper malaise: the failure to address deficits in credibility, confidence and competitiveness. Simply put, South Africa has reached a point where it can no longer defy economic logic or pretend away deep social damage through hollow promises.

Mboweni, never shy to lament to the economic community, has suggested a constructive solutions-oriented approach. With that in mind, we explore the country's real deficits and offer some pragmatic measures to steer South Africa out of the current financial morass....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.