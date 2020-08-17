South Africa: The Greatest Female Athletes of the 21st Century

analysis

They've wowed us and made us take notice where we might not have bothered to look before. These are the five greatest female athletes of the 21st century.

There will never be consensus about the greatest athletes of all time in one sport, let alone across all sports. Team performers are different from individual sports stars, but they share the common trait of elevating their professions to unthought-of heights. The elite also transcend sport because of their increasingly crucial roles in social justice causes.

With that in mind, we present the five greatest female athletes of the 21st century.

Serena Williams (Tennis)

Serena Williams is a polarising figure, adored by many and disliked by some, for her apparent penchant for petulance when things don't pan out as she would like.

However, even her detractors would be found wanting were they to argue against her being not only one of the greatest female athletes of all time, but one of the greatest athletes of all time, period.

Her victories have moulded her into an inspirational figure in the sport of tennis, especially to children. Last year Williams opened up about the struggles she has faced throughout her career, including discrimination.

"In...