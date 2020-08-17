South Africa: Non-Profits Deliver Vital Aid in the Covid-19 Pandemic and Need Our Support

16 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Anika Berning

Non-profit organisations provide vital services to marginalised communities while employing roughly 800,000 people. But due to the economic challenges of the pandemic, South African NPOs have been struck by severe cutbacks in donations and other sources of income.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it many challenges that affect all of us in different ways. Its destabilising effects range from a global and local economic downturn, to poverty, unemployment, potential famine and inequality, to name but a few.

As a result, many people around the world have been left destitute and in serious need of aid. Although the devastation caused by Covid-19 has also been challenging for humanitarian organisations, it has highlighted again the important role they play, especially in times of crisis.

According to the United Nations, "the lack of access and restrictions placed by governments around the world has resulted in communities, civil society and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) being the frontline of the response."

Not surprisingly, the UN's World Humanitarian Day on 19 August celebrates the contribution of groups who are delivering much-needed aid to people severely affected by the pandemic.

South Africa's third sector is no exception. With more than 220,000 registered non-profit organisations (NPOs) and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.