South Africa: Non-Profits Deliver Vital Aid in the Covid-19 Pandemic and Need Our Support

opinion

Non-profit organisations provide vital services to marginalised communities while employing roughly 800,000 people. But due to the economic challenges of the pandemic, South African NPOs have been struck by severe cutbacks in donations and other sources of income.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it many challenges that affect all of us in different ways. Its destabilising effects range from a global and local economic downturn, to poverty, unemployment, potential famine and inequality, to name but a few.

As a result, many people around the world have been left destitute and in serious need of aid. Although the devastation caused by Covid-19 has also been challenging for humanitarian organisations, it has highlighted again the important role they play, especially in times of crisis.

According to the United Nations, "the lack of access and restrictions placed by governments around the world has resulted in communities, civil society and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) being the frontline of the response."

Not surprisingly, the UN's World Humanitarian Day on 19 August celebrates the contribution of groups who are delivering much-needed aid to people severely affected by the pandemic.

South Africa's third sector is no exception. With more than 220,000 registered non-profit organisations (NPOs) and...