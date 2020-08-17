South Africa: Komga Police Investigates Case of Murder, Suspect Sought

press release

Komga Police are investigating a case of murder. It is alleged that a 49-year-old man was found outside a certain yard at Siviwe Township, Komga with a bullet wound in his upper body. He was found by a passer-by on Sunday, 16 August 2020 at about 06h40.

The motive behind his murder is unknown however, police investigation continues. No one has been arrested but investigation is underway. Anyone who can assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect/s is kindly requested to contact Komga Police at 043 831 1020 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. The information will be treated confidentially.