South Africa: Human Rights Commission to Probe Violations As Eastern Cape Municipalities Fail to Provide Water

16 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The South African Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the water and sanitation services provided to Cradock, Middelburg and Komani in the Eastern Cape after an initial investigation found that it constituted a 'prima facie violation' of residents' human rights. The investigation is the latest twist in two decades of desperate efforts by residents to stop the collapse of services in the three towns.

Nearly 20 years after the water provision services were taken away from local municipalities in Cradock, Middelburg and Komani in the Eastern Cape and given to the Chris Hani District Municipality, water services have deteriorated to such an extent in the area that the South African Human Rights Commission is launching an investigation into the violation of the human rights of residents.

In a letter sent to provincial legislature member Retief Odendaal, the Eastern Cape regional manager of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Abongile Sipondo, said their assessment of the situation issues has led them to conclude that the collapse of water and sanitation in the area constituted a prima facie violation of human rights and the organisation's Legal Services Programme will investigate further.

