South Africa: Multi-Disciplinary Operations Yields Results

press release

Various Intelligence driven operations were undertaken in the fight against crime in the Eastern Cape rural towns resulting in the recovery of stolen vehicles and the subsequent arrest of multiple suspects from 11 August 2020 to date.

Members of the Tactical Response Team deployed at Bityi followed up information about a stolen vehicle through SQ Risk tracker on 11 August 2030 at about 12:00.

Members responded to the information and met with members of a Tracking Company to an address at Gxulu Location, Umthatha.

On arrival at the address, a female employee said the owner was away in Johannesburg. The owner was called and she granted police permission to search the premises.

Upon searching, police found a white Toyota Quantum with registration number HXD 298 EC, reportedly stolen at Mdantsane.

Other stolen vehicles and property recovered were:-

Red Isuzu bakkie with no registration and engine number tempered with.

A White Isuzu bakkie with a stripped engine was circulated and results showed it was stolen and reported at Madeira Saps in June 2020.

One engine tampered with, engine numbers, removed.

Two white trailers, with registration numbers: FNN 639 EC, CGJ 901EC Both trailers were tampered with.

Red Lincoln Arc welding machine that was taken during a robbery and reported at Madeira Saps in August cas 2020. The welding machine was identified by the owner and it was handed over to lawful owner by Madeira Detectives.

Toyota Tazz (Green) with engine tempered with. No arrest made has been made as yet. Further investigation continues.

In another related operation, information about a hijacked white Hino 500 Truck was received at about 04:00 on 12 August 2020.

The incident took place on N2 across Mbashe Bridge. The driver was traveling from Mthatha this direction towards Dutywa.

It is alleged the driver was together with his co-driver when a white double cab bakkie overtook them but when it was about to pass them it slowed down. The truck driver noticed seven (7) male suspects with firearms pointed directly to him.

He allegedly stopped immediately and jumped out of the truck and ran away, leaving the keys in the ignition. His co-worker allegedly fell down and was caught and assaulted while the driver ran away and hid in the bushes safely and successfully.

The seven men took the truck and drove away followed by the white double cab bakkie. Through tracker, the truck was recovered by Information Team abandoned at Jojweni village, Mqanduli area, next to road. No arrest were made however, investigation continues. The Local Criminal Record Centre and Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit were also involved.

The truck was handed over to the lawful owner in Verulam, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Tactical Response Team members deployed at Bityi and Idutywa provided operational support to the Hawks, following up information about drugs at Umthatha on 13 August 2020 at about 04:00.

A 34-year-old male suspect from Slovo Park was arrested and charged for dealing in drugs after he was found in possession of twenty thousand (20 000) Boss tablets with a street value of R500 000.

A cash amount of thirty thousand, two hundred and sixty rands (R30,260) and a White Golf 7 GTI were confiscated.

Tactical Response Team members deployed at Qumbu conducted an intelligence driven operation with the Task Team lead by Warrant Officer Maliwa for wanted suspects. The joint team followed up information looking for wanted suspects with possible firearms, ammunition and believed to be involved in numerous criminal activities in Khubisi Area, Sulenkama.

A 20-year-old male suspect was arrested at Khubusi Locality, Sulenkama as he was a wanted suspect for an attempted murder case opened at Sulenkama SAPS.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at Etwa Locality Sulenkama in connection with an attempted murder case.

A 35-year-old male suspect was arrested at Khubusi Location, Sulenkama in relation to an arson case opened at SulenkamaSAPS.

Tactical Response Team deployed at Lusikisiki, Ngcobo and Hawks together with Crime Intelligence conducted an operation in the fight against dealing in drugs.

The joint team followed up information in Mount Frere town where a 25-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs after being found in possession of mandrax to the value of R308 000. Upon searching his premises 5 bankies of dagga was found.

A 29-year-old male suspect was arrested at Mount Frere. He was also a wanted for another dealing in drugs.

On the premises a vehicle, a Gold Toyota Tazz was also confiscated and impounded for being used in the commission of the offenses.

All suspects are expected to appear at Qumbu and Mt Frere Magistrate's Courts soon facing their respective charges.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was elated with the intervention and the results achieved. "Our Intelligence driven operations are an efficient remedy. We will continue and make similar inroads in other towns until our people are and feel safe," she added.