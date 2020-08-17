South Africa: Catch-Up Programmes Aim to Help the Matric Class of 2020

analysis

Disruptions to the education system by the Covid-19 pandemic have a devastating impact on learners' access to opportunities. In a bid to provide a lifeline to the matric class of 2020, a number of programmes - involving public-private partnerships - are being either boosted or initiated.

The matric examinations are set to begin on 5 November and conclude on 15 December. The class of 2020 is sailing in uncharted waters as Covid-19 disruptions continue to impede on their education.

To alleviate some of the negative effects felt by matric students during this time, Primestars, a youth organisation that facilitates youth development for high school students, has put together a catch-up programme for matric learners in public schools.

It is one of several learner support programmes established by public and private corporations to assist learners with their studies and psychosocial needs.

"We provide programmes for extra lessons and extra support to give young people in public schools the kind of leg-up they need to get equal access to education and hopefully in the long term be able to have better lives," said Nkosinathi Moshoana, the general manager at Primestars.

Under the banner #SaveTheClassOf2020, Primestars' matric programme is targeted at providing extra...