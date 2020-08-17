South Africa: Cape Town Is Engaged in a War - Against Its Own Citizens

analysis

Words like 'invasion' and 'siege' are the words of war. The City of Cape Town's militarised language in the context of land occupations positions the City's own citizens as 'the enemy'. When law enforcement agencies use disproportionate force to carry out an eviction, the public isn't surprised because that's how enemy forces are met.

On 30 July, City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato released a statement berating unlawful occupiers and claiming that Cape Town is "under siege with illegal land invasions". In another statement, the mayor said the unlawful occupation of land is a "form of sabotage and terrorism" that is "threatening" to derail housing projects throughout the city. Over the past three weeks, these sentiments have been echoed by the City's Mayoral Committee Members for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, and Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"Under siege", "invasion", "threatening", "sabotage", "terrorism" - these are not ordinary words. They are words that the City has carefully chosen to construct a certain narrative. This narrative divides the poor and working-class into stark opposites - "law-abiding citizens" and "land invaders" - then pits these groups against each other. It positions the heavy-handed and humiliating actions of the City's Metro Police and...