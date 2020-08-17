Ghana: Govt Reacts to Closure of Nigerian Traders' Shops in Ghana

Pixabay
(file photo).
17 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

The Federal government has decried the closure of Nigerian Traders shops in Ghana saying urgent steps would be taken to address the issue.

The Ghanian authorities had explained that the closure of the shops belonging to Nigerian traders was premised on their 'failure' to pay the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration fees.

The requirement for GIPC registration is $1 million minimum foreign equity, while registration fee is 31,500 cedis.

While reacting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama described the closure of the shops as painful.

"Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken." he twitted.

Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @ecowas_cedeao

-- Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) August 17, 2020

The president of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, had in an interview decried the closure of shops owned by Nigerians, saying the Ghanaian authorities demanded cash payment of $1million from them before the shops would be opened.

He said an inter-ministerial task force went round on August 10 to identify shops owned by Nigerian traders and requested for registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

Nnaji, added that the humiliation of Nigerians in Ghana, "is getting out of hands" just as he called for the intervention of the Nigerian government.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Nigerian Traders Bemoan Ghana's U.S.$1 Million 'Registration Fee'
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Nigerian Senate Probes Alleged Harassment of Citizens in Ghana
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.