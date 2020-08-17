Gambia Police Deny Allegations Over Arrest, Harassment of Women On Veil

17 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The Gambia Police Force have denied allegations that they are involved in arresting and/or harassing women wearing veil amid the covid-19 pandemic which has forced Government to come up with regulations to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

A dispatch from the Poliso Magazine of the police force on Facebook made the disclosure on Friday.

"The Office of the Inspector General of Police has noticed with keen interest information circulating on social media, that Police are arresting or harassing Muslim women wearing veil (Niqab) for not wearing facemask.

It is a common understanding that the Niqab veil covers the mouth and nose which is the ultimate purpose of facemask wearing.

In view of this, it is important to state that the Inspector General's Office has not issued any specific instructions of arrests targeting women wearing the Niqab," the dispatch stated.

Furthermore, the release said enquiries have been made at all Police Regions and Divisions, and it is clear that no such arrest was reported anywhere.

However, further instructions have been communicated to Regional Commands to adequately brief personnel to exercise reasonable discretion in allowing women whose veil covers the mouth and nose to access public places, the statement added.

It thus solicited the cooperation of the public on the matter.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

