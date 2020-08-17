Gambia: GPF Inaugurates New Police Station At Kaur

17 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Gambia's Inspector General of Police on Thursday inaugurated in Kaur in the Central River Region.

Below is the full text of the media release issued by the Police;

The Inspector General of Police Alhagi Mamour Jobe, 13th August 2020 inaugurated a new Police Station at Kaur in the Central River Region.

Kaur Police Station project is indeed a historic milestone for the GPF's drive to make security services accessible to all. The project is initiated and completed within one month of two weeks.

As a community-oriented initiative, beneficiary community members have hailed the development and pledged to support, cooperate and collaborate with the Police.

