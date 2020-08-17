Africa: Tripartite Talks Over GERD Commences Yesterday

Addis Ababa — The AU-led virtual meeting of the Ministers of Water and Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has commenced on Sunday.

Observers from the European Union and the US along with experts from AU are participating in the virtual meeting.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had sent its version of the Guidelines and Rules on the filling of the GERD, in line with the Communiqué of the African Union Assembly Bureau dated 24 July 2020 and the understanding reached by the Ministers of Water Affairs during their meeting on 03 August 2020 to work on a common document.