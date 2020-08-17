Ethiopian Increases Flight Frequency On Domestic Services

17 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced today that it has increased the frequency of its scheduled flights on domestic destinations to meet the growing demand.

In a press release sent to ENA, Ethiopian Airlines has announced maximization of flight frequencies to three regional cities to meet the growing demand.

According to the statement, the destinations with increased frequencies include Bahir Dar from 21 to 28 weekly flights, Gondar from 14 to 21 weekly flights as well as Axum from 4 to 7 daily flights.

"We are pleased to maximize the frequency of our scheduled flights to domestic destinations in response to the growing demand," said Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam.

Ethiopian will continue to deliver its services implementing the highest standards of health and safety on the ground and on board, Tewolde added.

In a bid to fight the transmission of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of passengers and employees, Ethiopian availed to its customers with various digital options. Customers can get the services of the airline via its Website, Chat Bot, E-mail, Social Media, and Contact Center.

The ancient cities of Gondar and Axum are bestowed with historical sites where occasional religious and cultural rituals are celebrated and observed every year and tourists from many parts of the world are fond of visiting.

Read the original article on ENA.

