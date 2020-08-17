Liberia: About New Republic

WHO WE ARE

We dedicate time, energy, resources in the people who go out for the news. We invest in the talents and potentials of the professionals. Basically, we focus on capacity building of our people so that they can be prepared for the challenges ahead. We are the light for all. We focus on the needs of our readers and bring to them new level of innovation that inspires them.

WHAT WE DO

New Republic tells the accurate stories as they come. Investigates, capture moments and tells it as it comes. We bring to readers what is new, what is informative and what is touching to add value to their business and time. Importantly, we do the job as our clients and readers would like to see. Moreover, value is added to whatever that we do to enhance productivity and longevity.

HOW WE DO IT

We dedicate time, energy, resources in the people who go out for the news. We invest in the talents and potentials of the professionals. We look at the issues that make the news and bring it to our readers. The way of working is very unique and professional. Looking beyond the news is always our aim. Knowing what is behind the news is crucial in all that we do.

WHEN WE DO IT

We do it just it as it comes. We get it out in a more balanced and professional way as expected by the professionals straight to our readers. We do it at a time when others do not have it in mind. While others are searching, thinking, that is the time we release it to our readers. So, it comes at a privileged time where they will make an opinion on relevant issues.

Meet the Team

Alphonso Toweh

Founder, Publisher & CEO

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters.

Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.

Managing Editor

A trained Liberian journalist and Administrator with over eight active years in mainstream media. He has worked with both the electronic and print media as radio producer, newscaster, reporter, News Editor, Editor-In-Chief, and Managing Editor respectively. He has a very good understanding of the Liberian media and very good working relations with media houses across the country and good at lobbying with his peers and above at all times. Reuben is a graduate of the University of Liberia with BPA in PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT with emphasis in Development Planning Administration & Public Policy. In Management, he has emphasis in Human Resource management, Small Business Management and Business law respectively.

Presidential Correspondent

Mark N.Mengonfia, trained Liberian journalist in women and human rights reporting. Trained by IREX, US Embassy and others and a student of Mass comm at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU). Secretary General, Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL).

Mark is a senior student at a private university reading communication with emphasis in Public Relations. He speaks French and writes it as well. He focuses on all presidential stories as well as legislative issues. He is considered as the moving reporter. He files stories from anywhere once he gets the opportunity. Good at reporting breaking news.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Joyclyne Wea Judicial Reporter

Reports on Judicial and security issues from any part of the country. She is a sophomore student at a private university reading Public Administration and journalism. Most often on time to report. She believes in spot reporting.

Rosana Davies Head, Business Dept

A graduating senior at a private university reading business administration with emphasis in Accounting. She has over three years of experience in marketing and office management.

Sylvester Harris Layout Artist