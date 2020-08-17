Liberia: LIPACE Launches L$2.2m Covid Care Package

The Liberia Institute for the Promotion of Academic Excellence (LIPACE) with support from its donor partner has launched a COVID Care package of L$2.2million in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties to assist local communities and parents of beneficiaries under its Second Chance program.

The L$2.2million COVID Care Package is intended to contribute to recovery efforts and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on rural communities in Grand Cape and Bomi Counties.

Zordee, Nyamah, Jah-Konah, New Road, Tai Town, Coleman Hill, Gbargmy's Town, Ndormagbay, Johnson Farm, Nimba Point, Ballah's Town, Kon's Town, Sawmill, and Medina are among several communities across Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties that benefited from this gesture which is expected to impact seven hundred and thirty households across fourteen rural communities in Liberia.

"Empowering local communities and parents through non-food and food support significantly contributes to building resilient communities, as they provide an opportunity to support existing efforts to ensure continuous learning at home by the Ministry of Education and partners," said Benjamin M. Freeman Jr., Executive Director of LIPACE.

"We're grateful for the partnership of LIPACE and her donor partner in supporting our students and parents. This support will play a key role in ensuring every student has the tools and support needed to learn from home despite the presence of COVID-19," said Evelyn Twum, County Education Officer for Bomi County at the launch of the COVID Care Package.

LIPACE L$2.2million COVID-19 Care package includes 730 bags of 25 kg rice, 30 pieces of (90L) handwashing barrels, detergents, and school supplies (copybooks, pencils, pens) to support existing continuous learning program such as the Ministry of Education School by Radio Program. The COVID Care package comes after the distribution of 1,300 literacy and numeracy workbooks for students within the Second Chance program.

"We commend LIPACE for their much-needed support to communities during the Coronavirus pandemic," said Boima Sandoe, National Civil Society Chairman - Bomi Chapter during the launch. "LIPACE has a proven record of empowering communities through education across Bomi, and we look forward to monitoring this exercise."

LIPACE COVID Care package is the beginning of consolidated efforts to directly benefit project communities. In the next two weeks, LIPACE is expected to set-up 25 handwashing stations across different communities in Bomi and Grand Cape counties. The organization hopes to launch a media program aimed at engaging and motivating students to consistently listen to the Ministry of Education School by Radio Program.

The Liberia Institute for the Promotion of Academic Excellence (LIPACE) is an accredited non-governmental organization that uses data-driven approaches to increase student achievement and improved livelihood outcomes for rural communities. LIPACE implements the Second Chance program - an accelerated learning program aimed at providing alternative education for out of school children. To date, 1,240 out-of-school children in these communities have transitioned to mainstream public schools in continuation of their education. TNR

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.