Liberia: Between Power and Idea

opinion

When idea divorces power, it becomes glaringly obvious that power turns very raw, vain, mean, bitter, desperate and a non-achiever in the world of positive growth and development; free speech and academic freedom and persuasive innovation, rather quickly becomes the heartless provost master to all decently and widely acclaimed tenets of democracy in touch with futuristic aspirations.

Between power and idea, the choice is all yours to synchronize both wisely in full adherence of carefully and meaningfully accommodating both under the same roof with total distinct respect to applied functionalities... from whence legacy is established... knowing that no matter in which direction a tree falls, it will lie where it fell.

When idea can no longer fit within the scope of segregated power deeply rooted in the concept of being unconcerned about honor and disgrace, it turns out to be when sifter struggles to store water the end result is as evident as telling black from white.

And when idea appears to embarrass power by being forced to follow the order of the day be cowed along the way by losing its substance, capability and sustained potentiality, then you have an environment without any form of weather.

Time to openly combine and put to active work power and idea if the Red Sea is to be crossed without busting and tearing hope and safety because these are not normal times to be stuck and keep swelling in the world of diverseness while clamoring in the obit of enforced division.

A Hint To The Wise! And if you are wise, then be advised!

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.