Mozambique: Government Planning to Ban Plastic Bags

Maputo — The Mozambican government hopes to ban plastic bags as from 2021, the Minister of Land and Environment, Ivete Maibasse, announced in Maputo on Friday.

Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council on Sustainable Development (CONDES), Maibasse said draft regulations on outlawing plastic bags are now being drawn up. "This is a measure aligned with the national and international undertakings that the Mozambican government has given, expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals for the 2015-2030 period".

The government began to restrict the use of plastic bags in 2015 when it banned the most harmful type of bags, those with a thickness of less than 30 micrometres (except those used for weighing foodstuffs and for packaging municipal solid waste).

That government decree also ended the practice of shops or supermarkets giving plastic bags away to their clients. Now if customers want plastic bags, they must pay for them - a measure which has encouraged the re-use of bags, and resulted in fewer of them being thrown away.

Plastic bags, said Maibasse, "have impacts with severe repercussions on the environment, on marine and coastal biodiversity and on public health".

The government had taken various measures to limit the use of plastic bags, and between 2015 and 2017 it had collected over 7,000 tonnes of bags which were then recycled into useful items such as buckets, basins and hosepipes.

Now the government plans to go much further and eliminate plastic bags altogether (apart from a few restricted uses). Maibasse gave few details, but she expected legislation to be in force by 2021.

The Friday CONDES meeting also discussed contributions for enriching the National Territorial Development Plan. "Our ambition is to have an instrument which ensures harmonious territorial development, and we thought it opportune to present it in this forum to gather more sensitivities, and improve the approach still further", said Maibasse.