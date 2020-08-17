Mozambique: Nampula Teacher Training Colleges Ready to Re-Open

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 10 Aug (AIM) - The Nampula Provincial Directorate of Education, in northern Mozambique, has announced that it is ready to re-open the five teacher training colleges in the province.

Like all other educational institutions, classes at the teacher training colleges were interrupted in March, in compliance with the government measures to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The five colleges are located in the provincial capital, Nampula city, in the port of Nacala and in Monapo and Mogovolas districts. There are 1,199 students training to be teachers in these colleges.

The spokesperson for the Provincial Directorate of Education, Caetana Cunhete, told AIM that the central government provided over 14 million meticais (about 197,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) to cover the expenditure involved in establishing the hygiene and sanitation conditions required to ensure that secondary schools teaching the 12th, pre-university grade, and the teacher training colleges can reopen safely.

The money, she said, was transferred directly to the district education services, which in turn deposited funds in the bank accounts of each school. The schools then managed the money "in accordance with their needs".

Under the government's current plans, universities and other higher education institutions, including the teacher training colleges, can start re-opening as from 18 August, if they can provide decent water supply and sanitation facilities. Only as from 1 October can classes in 12th grade resume.

Cunhete said that, by the end of the first week of August, almost 20 of the 54 secondary schools in the province were in compliance with many of the requirements demanded for a safe resumption of classes.

"We are working to establish all the conditions so that the return to classes can occur safely", she stressed. "Monitoring brigades have been set up to work with our district services and with the schools themselves".

The entire school system in Nampula enrolled slightly more than 1.55 million pupils at the start of this year, 14,437 of them in 12th grade.

Among the measures which the Education Directorate has taken are to close school canteens and to ban the sale of cooked foods and sweets on the pavements just outside, schools, which has been a common practice in the past.

One mother who spoke to AIM, Soraya Ibrahimo, was delighted at this crackdown. She is the mother of two adolescents studying at the Nampaco secondary school, in Namutequeliua neighbourhood, and the space surrounding this school has been completely occupied by stalls of informal traders.

"I hope they are able to get rid of these stalls", she said. "Some of them are practically at the school gate, and the pupils are always tempted to buy bread, bhajis, or mangoes, and this contradicts the efforts of parents and teachers to prevent Covid-19".

The problem is that crowds throng around the stalls, and it becomes impossible to practice social distancing.

The scene is much the same at the Nampula Secondary School, in the centre of the city. Informal traders occupy the pavement, to the annoyance of another mother, Aziza Momade.

"The traders crowd on the pavement selling all manner of goods", she said. "There was a time when they even sold alcohol, disguised in fruit juice bottles. So we've asked the teachers to be attentive. Preventive measures should cover the entire area where pupils circulate".

The latest assessment of the situation in the Nampula secondary schools is that 39 of them have water. 21 are linked to the piped water supply, and 18 have a borehole. But the other 15 schools do not have any reliable source of water - some because they have been disconnected for non-payment of water bills, and others because their plumbing is out of order.

As for sanitation, eight of the secondary schools have conventional bathrooms, and 43 rely on latrines. More facilities must be built before the schools can reopen, and the School Councils must be involved in cleaning and maintenance.