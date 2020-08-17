Mozambique: Health Minister Announces Community Transmission of Coronavirus

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago announced on Monday that the Covid-19 respiratory disease in Maputo city has crossed the threshold from an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission.

Maputo thus becomes the third Mozambican city where the disease has become deeply rooted in the community. The first two were Nampula and Pemba in the north.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Tiago said that in July 261 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the capital. In the first ten days of August there were a further 217 cases. To date, Maputo city has recorded 611 cases of the disease, which is 25.34 per cent of all positive cases in the country.

Tiago recalled that, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the main characteristics of community transmission of an infectious disease are a rapid increase in the number of cases where the chain of transmission is unknown and a rapid increase in the foci of transmission that are not related to each other.

The demographic profile of Covid-19 in the city has changed, and currently people of all age groups are affected. Furthermore, the disease has spread to all of Maputo's seven municipal districts. There was, said the Minister "a geographical scattering of cases of Covid-19, associated with unrelated chains of transmission".

Furthermore, the positivity rate in Maputo city last week reached 5.1 per cent. The positivity rate is the number of people who test positive for the disease as a percentage of all tests carried out. A positivity rate in excess of five per cent is regarded as a sign of community transmission.

"This epidemiological profile shows that all the pre-requisites for a pattern of community transmission in Maputo City have been met", said Tiago.

Actions are now under way, the Minister added, to strengthen epidemiological surveillance in Maputo city and province "in order to monitor the epidemic and identify early any new places affected." Preventive actions are also being stepped up - for, in the absence of any vaccine or cure, only preventive measures can put the brakes on the disease. Such measures include social distancing, avoiding crowds, avoiding unnecessary travel, and the obligatory wearing of face masks in public.

To gain a better understanding of the epidemic in the capital, an epidemiological survey is under way. The survey depends on a rapid blood test which does not detect directly the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but detects antibodies showing that the person in question has been in contact with the virus. Such a test does not show whether someone is currently infected, but reveals how far the virus has spread over time.

The purpose of the survey is to show which parts of the city have the highest concentration of the virus, and which professional groups are most exposed. The survey should have a sample of 11,000 and will run until 21 August. The main target groups include health workers, public and private transport workers, the police, port and airport staff, and elderly citizens.

Similar surveys in the north showed that around five per cent of the population of Nampula city, and 2.5 per cent in Pemba had been exposed to the coronavirus.

Interviewed on Mozambique Television (TVM) on Monday night. the general director of the National Health Institute (INS), Ilesh Jani, suggested that the rapid increase in the number of cases in Maputo is related to premature relaxation of preventive measures.

When the first state of emergency expired, on 29 July, there was a notable increase in crowds of people drinking in public. "There was an increase in festive activities", said Jani, which provided an environment for the rapid spread of the coronavirus.