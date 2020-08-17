Mozambique: Over 140 New Coronavirus Cases in a Single Day

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Monday announced that, in the previous 24 hours, 142 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the largest increase in a single day so far.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Tiago said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 70,459 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,773 in the previous 24 hours. 1,381 people were tested in public facilities and 382 in private laboratories. As usual, the private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (166) and from Maputo city (216).

Of all the samples tested, 837 were from Maputo city, 238 from Maputo province, 166 from Cabo Delgado, 144 from Gaza, 116 from Nampula, 80 from Sofala, 77 from Zambezia, 61 from Manica, 44 from Tete, and ten from Inhambane.

1,631 of the tests gave negative results, but 142 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of people infected with the disease since the start of the pandemic to 2,411. Of the new cases. 139 are Mozambican citizens, one is a South African and two are from Morocco. Only one of the cases was imported: the other infections were transmitted locally.

89 of the cases are men or boys and 53 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15, 20 are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24. 104 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and eight are over 65 years old. No age information was available for four of the cases.

The majority of the cases - 78 - are from Maputo city, which has become the largest focus for the coronavirus in the country. 34 are from Maputo province (seven from Matola city, 24 from Namaacha, on the border with Swaziland, and three from Boane).

There are also 21 cases from Gaza (three from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, 17 from the town of Chokwe and one from Bilene district), six cases from Nampula, (three from Nampula city and three from the port of Nacala), two cases from the Manica provincial capital, Chimoio, and one case from Muanza district, in Sofala.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

To date, said Tiago, 54 Covid-19 patient have been hospitalized at some stage in their illness. Most have been discharged, but 13 patients are still in isolation wards - eight in Maputo city, four in Beira and one in Nampula.

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 20 Covid-19 patients made a full recovery. The total number of recoveries now stands at 860 (35.66 per cent of all those who tested positive).

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all 2,411 positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo City, 611; Cabo Delgado, 516; Nampula, 453; Maputo province, 444; Gaza, 95; Sofala, 86; Tete, 58; Inhambane 50; Zambezia, 47; Niassa, 31; Manica, 20.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique thus stand at: 2,411 confirmed cases, of whom 860 have made a full recovery and 1,533 are active cases. 18 Covid-19 patients have died, 16 from the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.