Mozambique: Assembly Passes Bill On Disaster Management

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday passed unanimously a government bill on disaster management, which should make it unnecessary to evoke a state of emergency when dealing with future pandemics.

The bill establishes, among other measures, "a mechanism of alignment between the warning system and declarations of a state of emergency and state of public calamity".

It includes the component of "building human resilience and the resilience of infrastructures to extreme events resulting from climate change and variability".

The chairperson of the Assembly's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission, Antonio Boene, explained that "the knowledge and prevention of and response to extreme events requires the coordination of the various institutions involved so that they operate under the same command".

The bill, he said, "meets the need to set up a body responsible for coordinating disaster risk management and reduction, with added powers".

The bill seeks to make measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease more effective, within what is becoming known as "the new normal".

Moreira Vasco, a deputy from the ruling Frelimo Party said the bill "marks a great innovation and evolution of the legal regime, because it will no longer be necessary to resort to a state of emergency in cases like the current pandemic".

The bill envisages the possibility of the government declaring "a situation of public calamity", defined as "an abnormal event caused by a large scale disaster, leading to damage and losses that imply substantial reduction in the response capacity of the public powers".

During a situation of calamity, the government can reorganize industrial and commercial activity, as well as all forms of transport. It can also "reorganize" the functioning of schools, the public administration, places of worship, and the holding of sporting, cultural and leisure activities.

"Reorganizing" clearly includes the possibility of shutting down these activities altogether - but without the need to invoke a state of emergency.

The government may also, if faced with a public calamity, limit or rationalize supplies of fuel, water, electricity and other basic goods or services. It may order "civil mobilization for short periods of time, by territorial areas or sectors of activity, if necessary". It may use "appropriate means of coercion" to guarantee compliance.

Previous legislation on disaster management concentrated largely on threats such as cyclones, floods and droughts. The new law also covers epidemics and pandemics, hydrocarbon spills, and nuclear radiation.

The main opposition party, Renamo, had opposed the second state of emergency, which took effect on Saturday, arguing that it was unconstitutional. It had no such qualms about the new disaster management law. Nor did the second opposition force, the Mozambique Democratic movement (MDM): one MDM deputy. Jose Domingos, remarked "we have long called for a revision of the law on disaster management".

Renamo deputy Maria Joaquina welcomed the bill, but took the opportunity to criticize the way in which the government distributed funds for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The government has received 620 million dollars, which are being distributed among its friends by directly awarding contracts without tenders, which violates the Constitution", she said, without giving any details to substantiate the accusation.

The Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoana, said that, with the new law, Mozambique will have "a more robust" body, "with a flexible structure" for coordinating disaster management.

That body, she claimed, "will be able to respond with greater dynamism, efficiency and effectiveness to multiple requests, including humanitarian assistance, in the framework of managing and reducing disaster risk".