Mozambique: Buchili Inugurates Maputo Provincial Anti-Corruption Office

Maputo — Mozambican Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili on Monday expressed her concern at high levels of corruption, particularly in health, education and agriculture.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the Maputo Provincial Office against Corruption, in the southern city of Matola, Buchili said corruption deprives the state of resources, and compromises the implementation of important socio-economic development projects.

"We are worried by corrupt schemes, particularly in public contracting, expressed in the diversion of large amounts of public resources. In health, education and agriculture, we have noted high levels of corruption among managers and other staff", she said. As examples, she added, corruption took place in building jobs, and in illicit charges through which officials extort money from citizens.

Buchili said the Public Prosecutor's Office wants to find an effective response for preventing and fighting against crimes of corruption, including illicit economic participation by state officials, embezzlement, trafficking in influence and illicit enrichment. It intends to hold those involved in corruption responsible for their acts.

"The provincial anti-corruption office, in its mission to fight corruption and promote a culture of integrity and good governance, intends to give a speedy and forceful response to the phenomenon of corruption", she promised.

Maputo province contains the country's largest industrial park and borders on South Africa and Eswatini, and Buchili feared that that these factors make it more prone to corruption. The situation should be eradicated "before it spins out of control", she said.

The Secretary of State for Maputo province, Victoria Diogo, said that "only with clear awareness that we all have to play our part will we be able to make a difference. This is collective work that requires a committed undertaking from each one of us, acting as citizens, and demanding transparency and integrity".

Diogo promised to create the conditions for the provincial anti-corruption office to undertake its investigations in a speedy and professional manner.