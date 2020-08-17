Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 70 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the known death toll to 17.

The victim was a 22 year old Mozambican man who was admitted to the Manica Provincial hospital in the central city of Chimoio on 6 August, suffering from a serious respiratory illness. On his admission, a sample was taken to be tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The man died less than four hours after entering the hospital. The test result came back, positive for the coronavirus, on Monday. Hence he is now listed as a Covid-19 death.

According to a Ministry of Health press release issued on Tuesday, since the pandemic began, 71,351 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 892 of them in the previous 24 hours, 848 of these tests were administered in public facilities and 44 in private laboratories.

822 of the tests were negative, but 70 people tested positive for coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 2,481. 69 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and one is a Zambian citizen.

48 of the new cases are men or boys and 22 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15.

23 of the cases are from Maputo city, and 18 are from Maputo province (11 from Matola city, five from Moamba district and one each from Namaacha and Boane). 21 are from Gaza province (20 from Chokwe district and one from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai).

There are also four cases from Sofala (three from the city of Beira and one from Inchope), three cases from the Cabo Delgado capital of Pemba, and one from Milange district in Zambezia. (There appears to be a geographical mistake here, since Inchope is actually in Manica province).

In accordance with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 70 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The release added that, over the same 24 hour period, 50 Covid-19 patients made a full recovery - 13 in Cabo Delgado, 11 in Tete, ten in Manica, nine in Zambezia, five in Maputo province, one in Gaza and one in Inhambane. As a result, Inhambane now has no active cases of Covid-19 at all - it is the first and only Mozambican province to attain this status. All 50 cases that were diagnosed in Inhambane have now recovered.

The total number of patients who have recovered now stands at 910 (36.7 per cent of all the positive cases diagnosed).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of the 2,481 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 634; Cabo Delgado, 519; Maputo province, 462; Nampula, 453; Gaza, 116; Sofala, 90; Tete, 58; Inhambane 50; Zambezia, 48; Niassa, 31; Manica, 20.

Thus the key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 2,481 confirmed cases, of whom 910 have made a full recovery, and 1,552 are active cases. 19 Covid-19 patients have died, 17 from the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.