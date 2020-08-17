Mozambique: Agreements Ratified for Temane-Maputo Line

12 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday ratified five financing agreements for the electricity transmission line that will run from a new gas fired power station at Temane, in Inhambane province, to Maputo.

The 400 kV line will run for about 560 kilometres, and work on building the line is due to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Two of the financing agreements concern grants from the International Development Association (IDA) for a total of 303.5 million US dollars. The IDA is the branch of the World Bank group that provides poor loans with soft loans and grants to boost economic growth.

The other agreements ratified concern a grant from the African Development Bank (ADB) for 33 million dollars, a loan from the OPEC Fund for 36 million dollars, and leasing and credit agreements with the Islamic Development Bank (BID) for slightly less than 100 million dollars.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the Temane-Maputo line will be "the first phase of the backbone of the north-south electricity system, which the government has pledged to establish so as to ensure increased capacity to supply energy in quantity and quality for Mozambican and regional consumers".

Suaze said the Temane power station and the transmission line to Maputo should be operational by mid-2023.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.