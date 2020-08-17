Mozambique: Agreements Ratified for Temane-Maputo Line

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday ratified five financing agreements for the electricity transmission line that will run from a new gas fired power station at Temane, in Inhambane province, to Maputo.

The 400 kV line will run for about 560 kilometres, and work on building the line is due to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Two of the financing agreements concern grants from the International Development Association (IDA) for a total of 303.5 million US dollars. The IDA is the branch of the World Bank group that provides poor loans with soft loans and grants to boost economic growth.

The other agreements ratified concern a grant from the African Development Bank (ADB) for 33 million dollars, a loan from the OPEC Fund for 36 million dollars, and leasing and credit agreements with the Islamic Development Bank (BID) for slightly less than 100 million dollars.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the Temane-Maputo line will be "the first phase of the backbone of the north-south electricity system, which the government has pledged to establish so as to ensure increased capacity to supply energy in quantity and quality for Mozambican and regional consumers".

Suaze said the Temane power station and the transmission line to Maputo should be operational by mid-2023.