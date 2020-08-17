Mozambique: Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak in Maputo Province

13 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday banned any movement of hoofed animals (cattle, pigs, goats and sheep), and their meat and by-products from Maputo province, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Magude district.

According to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the ban results from the discovery of cases of the disease at a dip tank in the Magude village of Sabao, which puts about 1,500 head of cattle at risk.

The Agriculture Ministry also banned the movement of fodder to feed livestock and the concentration of livestock for any purposes, without authorisation by the veterinary authority.

A statement from the Ministry's National Directorate of Livestock Development (DNDP) said that the authorities will vaccinate all cattle within a 50 kilometre radius of the outbreak. Warning signs will be posted at all entrances to an area suspected of infection by foot-and-mouth disease.

The transport of animals is not entirely banned. But the movement of any hoofed mammals from Maputo province to anywhere else must be accompanied by a credential from the DNDP, and a veterinary declaration of inspection.

Animals with different destinations must not be transported in the same vehicle, and the means of transport used must be sealed. The veterinary authority at the destination must inspect the animals when they are unloaded.

The government will establish emergency foot-and-mouth committees in each province to coordinate surveillance actions, and to implement the measures decreed for controlling the disease.

The measures taken will be reviewed in accordance with the development of the outbreak.

