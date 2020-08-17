Mozambique: Number of Covid-19 Cases 'Rapidly Increasing'

Maputo — Mozambique "is recording a rapid increase in the number of cases of Covid-19", the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, warned on Thursday.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, she stressed that "rigorous implementation of preventive measures is of crucial importance for containing the spread of the disease".

Marlene said that, since the start of the pandemic, 73,479 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,018 of them in the previous 24 hours. 642 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and 376 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested in the public sector, 253 were from Maputo city, 123 from Sofala, 76 from Maputo province, 56 from Nampula, 48 from Cabo Delgado, 29 from Niassa, 21 from Manica, 11 from Zambezia, 10 from Tete, eight from Inhambane and seven from Gaza. No breakdown was given of the origin of the samples tested in the private sector.

939 of the samples tested negative, and 79 were positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the first coronavirus infection was diagnosed on 22 March, to 2,638.

Of the new cases, 73 are Mozambicans, two are from the Dominican Republic, one is from South Africa, one is Dutch, one Spanish and one Venezuelan. 42 are men or boys, and 37 are women or girls. Eight are children under the age of 15, nine are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, 55 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and four are over 65 years old, No information on their age was available for three cases.

A majority of the new cases - 43 - are from Maputo city. 16 are from Chimoio, capital of Manica province, and four are from the port city of Beira, in Sofala. Six cases are from Maputo province (three from Namaacha district, on the border with Eswatini, and one each from Moamba, Marracuene and Matutuine).

Thera are five cases from Gaza (three from the town of Chokwe, one from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, and one from Bilene), and four from Nampula (two from Nampula city and two from the port of Nacala). Finally, one case is from Majune district in Niassa.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Also in the last 24 hours, one Covid-19 patient hospitalized in Nampula was discharged. But another person regarded as seriously ill was hospitalized in a Maputo City isolation ward. Thus the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized remains 14 - ten in Maputo city and four in Beira.

Marlene also announced that a further 64 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 35 in Maputo city, 14 in Sofala, ten in Cabo Delgado, three in Zambezia and two in Nampula. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,015 (38.5 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Thursday, the geographical breakdown of the 2,638 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo City, 713; Cabo Delgado, 526; Maputo province; 472; Nampula, 465; Gaza, 137; Sofala, 94; Tete, 61; Zambezia, 50; Inhambane, 50; Manica, 36; Niassa, 34.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 2,638 confirmed cases, of which 1.015 have made a full recovery, and 1,602 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease and two from other pathologies.