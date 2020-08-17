Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Gabonese Pres. On His Country's National Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Gabon, H.E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The Sovereign expresses in the message his warmest congratulations to President Ondimba, wishing the Gabonese people continued progress and prosperity.

HM the King commends on this occasion the exemplary relations between Morocco and Gabon which reflect the strength of the bounds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples, noting that the strategic partnership between the two countries will be reinforced.

The Sovereign praises the positive contribution of the Gabonese president into efforts aimed at promoting peace in Africa as well as the initiatives undertaken by the two countries to preserve the stability of the continent and contribute to its development.