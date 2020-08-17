Nigeria: UNILAG - Soyombo, Ogundipe Fail to Resume Monday

17 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

The two claimants to the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professors Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and Omololu Soyombo, were conspicuously missing at the Senate Building office of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution on Monday.

When Vanguard checked at the Senate Building, security men, from the Department of State Service, DSS, joined the university security personnel to screen and even prevent people from entering the building.

In a telephone call with Vanguard, Soyombo said he had resumed with effect from last Wednesday and that he could work from some other place apart from the Senate Building.

"Yes, I have resumed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor and I am working as such," he said.

However, when our correspondent visited his office in the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, he was said to be in a meeting.

After waiting for some time, a man, who identified himself as Odetola Philip, came out to say Soyombo would meet the press on Wednesday.

For Ogundipe, it was gathered that he was out of town to make contact with some people who could help him out.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

