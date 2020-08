Sisi grants honorary shield to counselor Adli Mansour

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi granted to Counselor Adli Mansour an honorary shield which Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir had offered to him on Sunday 16/8/2020

during the inauguration ceremony of the 4th phase of Cairo Metro Line 3.

The president's gesture comes in appreciation of Mansour's efforts during his service as Egypt's interim president.