Nigeria: Police Arrest Welder for Killing Friend in Lokoja

A 32-year-old man simply identified as Murtala Dare has been arrested by police in Lokoja for allegedly killing his friend during a scuffle.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Kogi, William Aya, told journalists on Monday in Lokoja that the suspect was arrested at a hideout in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Aya said that Mr Dare, a welder, killed his friend, Lukman, at Jackies area in Lokoja at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 16.

According to him, Messrs Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friends.

However, Mr Dare was said to have overpowered the deceased, smashed him to the ground, and brought out a knife with which he was said to have slaughtered his friend.

Other people around were said to have immediately called in policemen from the nearby A Division headquarters but Mr Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Mr Aya said the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when the suspect was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident had commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded. (NAN)