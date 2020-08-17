Nigeria: UAE Donates 7.5 Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Nigerian Govt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday donated 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies to the Nigerian Government to support it in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The consignment which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday. comprised thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Handing over the items, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq, represented by his deputy, Mr Khalifa Al Mehrizi, said the UAE's was committed to supporting Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Taffaq said the donation was an initiative of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al-Maktoum.

"The UAE believes that concerted efforts across board is key to effectively mitigating the socio-economic effect of the pandemic, hence the donation of these aids," he said.

The ambassador said the supplies were meant to boost the provision of adequate healthcare response in the management of the pandemic.

"I express my profound gratitude to the Vice President Al Maktoum for the donation of these supplies which is part of a series of humanitarian response operations by the UAE to support friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19.

"The embassy has executed several humanitarian projects during this health crisis and we will continue to collaborate with Nigeria to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19.

"The UAE strongly commends the unrelenting efforts and excellent work of the Nigerian Government in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also salute all Nigerian frontline workers, doctors, nurses, educators and the media who are working tirelessly to overcome this pandemic," he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of government, the Director of Drugs and Vaccine Development, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Olubukola Ajayi, said the Nigerian government appreciated the UAE's donation.

She added that the federal government welcomed all support it could get in its fight against the pandemic.

"We thank the UAE for providing Nigeria with the much-needed medical support to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The whole world is in need of medical aid to support the existing resources of individual countries. This shipment will boost the supply of medical equipment that will help manage the pandemic.

"The UAE continues to remain an active partner with the Nigerian People and government and we will continue to partner for the greater good of ours," she said.