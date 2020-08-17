Kenya: Condolences Flow in As Football Fraternity Mourns Kevin Oliech

Condolence messages are still flowing following the demise of former Mathare United, Nairobi City Stars and Thika United striker Kevin Oliech.

Kevin, the younger brother of Kenyan football legend Dennis Oliech, passed away on Sunday evening following a long battle with cancer.

Below are some of the condolence and tribute messages picked from social media:

Tim Bryett, former Nairobi City Stars coach, posted on Facebook: "Kevin Oliech - The world should know how good this boy was, and taken from us too soon! As I finish tucking in my son to bed and kiss him good night, I sit down barely seeing the letters on my keyboard due to the tears in my eyes and whiskey beside me, I come to the realisation that I have lost one of my football sons, Kevo. When I took charge of Nairobi City Stars FC, I was warned that I would have trouble with two players, one of which was Kevin Oliech. Let me tell you that he was one of the hardest working, professional, kindest, loyal and talented players I have ever had."

"When I left Nairobi City Stars to take over at Thika Utd, Kevin was part of my agreement. I said to the chairman, if you want me to sign then Kevin is one of the players that comes with me, of which he smiled and jumped at the chance for us you continue together. I have strong views on how football should be played and Kevo always was 100% on board and we achieved many great things together.

"Even when I left Thika Utd, we stayed in constant contact and I kept checking on his progress hoping that he would say "coach, I'm better now, I'm stronger, I can play for you again". I will always be indebted to your loyalty and talent, I miss and love this dear boy, and can only take peace knowing that you rest now with your mother. Keep the pitches in heaven clean and one day we will meet there to play this the beautiful game once more."

Harambee Stars captainVictor Wanyama conveyed his condolences on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends Of Kevin Oliech. Prayers to the family during this time of sorrow," he posted.

AFC Leopards club fraternity also sent their condolence message via Twitter.

"We join the footballing fraternity in Kenya in mourning the passing of Kevin Oliech, a former Nakumatt FC, Mathare United & Nairobi City Stars player. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, KO."

Kenyan Premier League posted this:

KPL is sad to learn of the passing on of Kevin Oliech Kevin was part of Mathare United's KPL-winning squad of 2008. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Oliech family & the entire Kenyan football fraternity who felt the impact of his contribution to the growth of the sport.

Zoo FC too:

Our heartfelt condolences to the Oliech's family, friends and fans for the passing on of Kevin Oliech who succumbed to cancer! God will see you through.

Classic 105 radio presenter Maina Kageni was heartbroken by the news on Oliech's death:

Rest in peace Kevin Oliech... 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 you fought a long, tough battle... you were so, so young... heartbreaking... I'm privileged to have called you a friend... one day, cancer too shall die... Good night, young King! Guys, please say a prayer for Dennis and family... . pic.twitter.com/PI1b5U6cpw

