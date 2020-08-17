Kenyan Internationals in Weekend Action Abroad

17 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

A number of Kenyan internationals were in action over the weekend in a number of leagues abroad:

Johanna Omolo - Belgium

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo played the entire match as Cercle Brugge beat Royal Antwerp 2-1 in a Belgian top-tier match played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pieter Gerkens opened the scoring for Antwerp in the 32ndminute and they held on to the lead until late in the second half when a brace by Congolese striker Guy Mbenza gave Brugge the crucial win. Brugge is now ninth on the log with three points from two matches and will face Mechelen on Saturday evening.

Joseph Okumu - Sweden

In Sweden, on the same day, former Chemelil Sugar defender Joseph Okumu also featured the entire game as Elfsborg drew 2-2 with Hammarby in a top league game played at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

After the result, Elfsborg is second on the log with 31 points having played 16 matches and will next face Ostersunds FK on Sunday evening.

Anthony Akumu - South Africa

In the Premier Soccer League (PSL), former Gor Mahia midfielder Anthony Akumu scored a goal as Kaizer Chiefs staged an incredible comeback from two goals down to beat Polokwane City 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday afternoon.

This was Akumu's first straight league start for Chiefs who are now at the top of the standings with 52 points from 24 matches.

Michael Olunga - Japan

Michael Olunga bagged his 11th goal of the season for Kashiwa Reysol in the 1-3 loss to Cerezo Osaka in a Japanese league game played on Saturday afternoon.

He has now scored in five consecutive games.

