Mauritius: Prime Minister Chairs First Task Force Meeting On Père Laval Pilgrimage

The first ministerial meeting of the Task Force on the forthcoming Father Laval (Père Laval) pilgrimage was chaired, today, by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Lunch Room of the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

Several representatives from Governmental institutions and socio-cultural associations were present to discuss and share their proposals as to the advent of the pilgrimage. The aim was to ensure that the Father Laval pilgrimage is held in the best possible conditions.

Addressing the Task Force, Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some religious activities could not be held. He however reassured that the pilgrimage this year will be able to take place within the best sanitary conditions. He also pledged that Government will take on board the proposals raised by the various socio-cultural representatives so that the pilgrimage is held smoothly.

During the meeting, the different authorities listed out the numerous arrangements which will be made for, namely: rehabilitation of roads and the shrine of Père Laval, lighting facilities, conversion of Cité La Cure community Centre into a medical post, spraying and rodent control, as well as supply of electricity and water throughout the pilgrimage. Moreover, some 200 Police Officers will be deployed and, stand-by teams from the Central Electricity Board, Central Water Authority, Wastewater Management Authority, Local Government, and Ministry of Health and Wellness, will be present on that day.

Jacques-Désiré Laval (18 September 1803 - 9 September 1864) was a French Roman Catholic priest who served in the missions in Mauritius. He is known as the "Apostle of Mauritius" due to his tireless work in aiding the poor and ill.

Every year on 8 September, men, women and children from every part of Mauritius, leave their houses and start on a long march to the shrine of Father Laval at Sainte Croix, where prayers are said. The death of Father Laval is commemorated on 9 September each year.