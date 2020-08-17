Southern Africa: Mauritius Participates, Virtually, in 40th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State

The 40th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, being hosted virtually by the Republic of Mozambique, was inaugurated this morning. This year's theme is, 'SADC: 40 Years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges'.

Various Heads of State and Government, including those of Madagascar, Botswana, Seychelles and Zimbabwe, were able to follow the ceremony through a virtual platform. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade,

Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, represented the Republic of Mauritius.

In a statement to the press, today, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis, Mr Bodha underlined that the Summit is an opportune time to take stock of the progress made by country members over the last forty years. He recalled that SADC's 39th Summit on the theme 'A conducive environment for inclusive and sustainable industrial development: Increase Regional Trade and Job Creation', had essentially assessed the situation with regards to commerce and trade partnerships, investment, development and job creation.

The Minister pointed out that intra-regional trade has been boosted in the SADC community as well as trade relations among African countries. Speaking about Mauritius, he emphasised that the country has strengthened trade relations with South Africa and and made investments in Tanzania and Mozambique, amongst others.

Mauritius, he added, has significantly benefitted from being a Member State of the SADC in terms of trade and regional partnerships, investment and political support to address challenges such as Climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. It has undeniably strengthened relations on the socio-economic, human, and political fronts, he said.

According to Mr Bhodha, this year's summit assessment will enable Mauritius to discuss how the Africa Strategy can be further promoted. He recalled that some Rs 10 Billion has been earmarked to this end.

As regards this year's theme, the Minister observed that the current global challenge consists of the following: containing the propagation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the absence of an effective vaccine, along with the post-Covid-19 crisis; dealing with a second wave of contamination; and lifting of travel restrictions.

Mauritius, he remarked, has indeed shared its successful management of the pandemic on its territory. The SADC community, he stated, will work together to reach a common position to address such global challenges.

Furthermore, Minister Bodha indicated that his Ministry has sought the assistance of the SADC to help remove Mauritius from the European Commission blacklist and its support to avoid such unilateral decisions.

